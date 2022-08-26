HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,168 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $67,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYH stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $280.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $251.96 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.50.

