HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 56,297 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GSK worth $57,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.69. 149,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,576,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

