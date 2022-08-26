HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,314 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.24% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $74,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,734 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 467,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ISTB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

