Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.
Himax Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %
Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
