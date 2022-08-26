Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Himax Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

