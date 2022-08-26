HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.00 million-$830.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.37 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRT traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. HireRight’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HireRight news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 52,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $769,749.57. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,908,818 shares in the company, valued at $160,032,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 52,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $769,749.57. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,908,818 shares in the company, valued at $160,032,360.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,055,965 shares of company stock worth $15,616,904 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in HireRight by 128.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in HireRight during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HireRight by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in HireRight by 45.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.