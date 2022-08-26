HM Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,601 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 138,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,769,946. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

