HM Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,415 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $289,152,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,766. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average of $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.