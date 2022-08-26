HM Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,805 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 336.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.7% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.68. 298,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,352,528. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $439.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

