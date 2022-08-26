HM Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HM Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,599. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

