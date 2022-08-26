HODL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.23 Million (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One HODL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HODL has traded up 2% against the dollar. HODL has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $12,138.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,851.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.07 or 0.07683097 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00170350 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024204 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00261651 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00712992 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00585986 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000991 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
About HODL
HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 734,060,850,897,223 coins and its circulating supply is 729,511,871,629,852 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.
Buying and Selling HODL
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HODL using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HODL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HODL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.