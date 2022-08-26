Howard Hughes Medical Institute Raises Stock Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,570 shares during the quarter. PureCycle Technologies makes up approximately 5.7% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owned 1.00% of PureCycle Technologies worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $706,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,435,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,026,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $9.22. 5,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,724. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

