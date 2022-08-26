Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $571.40

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 571.40 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 574.80 ($6.95), with a volume of 649694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588 ($7.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 941.20 ($11.37).

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 631.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 700.34. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1,050.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Howden Joinery Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £47,760 ($57,709.04). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,821,086.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Stories

