HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Update

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the July 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of HPX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPX. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in HPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HPX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in HPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in HPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPX Price Performance

Shares of HPX opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. HPX has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

About HPX

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

