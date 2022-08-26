Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $516,880.72

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a market capitalization of $516,880.72 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00819473 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017172 BTC.
Hummingbird Finance Profile
Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.
Hummingbird Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hummingbird Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hummingbird Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.