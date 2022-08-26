Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 62,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,297. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.