Huobi BTC One Day Volume Reaches $301,646.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $803.23 million and $301,646.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $20,611.76 or 0.99826223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Huobi BTC Profile
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.
