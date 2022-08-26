Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Tops $333,851.27

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Hydro has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro has a total market cap of $333,851.27 and $5,174.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,231.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003811 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128097 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032259 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085905 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
