Hypersign identity (HID) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $40,702.04

Hypersign identity (HID) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Hypersign identity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hypersign identity has a market capitalization of $40,702.04 and $64,808.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00820638 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hypersign identity Coin Profile
Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.
Hypersign identity Coin Trading
