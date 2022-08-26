i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,394. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $779.88 million, a PE ratio of -36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 43,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

