IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Down 5.8%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 133,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,843,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $608.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,154,548 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

