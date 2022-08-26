Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,543 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.60. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $486.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,624.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

