Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Sells 77,500 Shares

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $198,550.00.
  • On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 6.2 %

ICD stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Independence Contract Drilling

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.