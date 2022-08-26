Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Sells 77,500 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $198,550.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00.

ICD stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

