InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Up 102.0% in August

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the July 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:IPOOF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 33,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.25 price target for the company.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Further Reading

