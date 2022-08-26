Insider Buying: Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Buys A$36,450.00 in Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) insider Margaret Haseltine bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.75 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of A$36,450.00 ($25,489.51).

Bapcor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.12.

Bapcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Bapcor’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

About Bapcor

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

