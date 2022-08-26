Insider Buying: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Buys $326,400.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -284.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Certara by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

