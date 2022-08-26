Insider Buying: Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Michael Daniell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$215.18 ($150.48) per share, with a total value of A$43,036.00 ($30,095.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

