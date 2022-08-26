Insider Buying: Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Michael Daniell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$215.18 ($150.48) per share, with a total value of A$43,036.00 ($30,095.10).
Cochlear Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
About Cochlear
Featured Stories
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.