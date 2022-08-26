Insider Buying: Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) CEO Buys 25,875 Shares of Stock

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) CEO Richard C. Mills purchased 25,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $16,042.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 728,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,443.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of Creative Realities stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 3.11.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Creative Realities, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Creative Realities by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CREX. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Further Reading

