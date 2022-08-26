Insider Buying: Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) CEO Buys 25,875 Shares of Stock

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) CEO Richard C. Mills purchased 25,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $16,042.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 728,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,443.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Creative Realities stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 3.11.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Creative Realities, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CREX. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
