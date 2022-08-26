Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires $147,867.54 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $147,867.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,084,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,694,041.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $147,220.96.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $147,600.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $140,409.27.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $364,663.20.

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $405,831.51.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.54 million, a PE ratio of 125.33 and a beta of -0.08.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

