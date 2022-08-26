Insider Buying: IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Insider Acquires 93,530 Shares of Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Rating) insider Andrew Blattman purchased 93,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.80 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$916,594.00 ($640,974.83).
Andrew Blattman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Andrew Blattman sold 400,000 shares of IPH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.10 ($6.36), for a total value of A$3,640,000.00 ($2,545,454.55).
IPH Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
IPH Increases Dividend
About IPH
IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, and Adjacent Businesses. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and develops autonomous timekeeping software under the subscription license model.
