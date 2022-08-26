Insider Buying: Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Director Buys 2,532,150.00 in Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) Director David L. Sze bought 765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,136,971.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Nextdoor stock opened at 3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.19. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 2.47 and a 52 week high of 18.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIND shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 4.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Nextdoor Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

