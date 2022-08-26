Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Purchases $23,870.88 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $23,870.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,920.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 204.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 371.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 254.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OppFi Company Profile

OPFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

