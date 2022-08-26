Insider Buying: River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC) Insider Buys 1,772 Shares of Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) insider John Blowers acquired 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,295.92 ($3,982.50).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

LON RMMC opened at GBX 181 ($2.19) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 197.34. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 306 ($3.70).

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

