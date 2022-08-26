Insider Buying: River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC) Insider Buys 1,772 Shares of Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) insider John Blowers acquired 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,295.92 ($3,982.50).
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Stock Down 0.5 %
LON RMMC opened at GBX 181 ($2.19) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 197.34. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 306 ($3.70).
About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment
