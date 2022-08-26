Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 40,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,503,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,659.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $0.68 on Friday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 156.3% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

