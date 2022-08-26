Insider Buying: The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Chairman Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $131,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,366.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GRC traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $26.11. 1,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,246. The stock has a market cap of $681.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

GRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 43.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 90.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

