Insider Buying: WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) CEO Acquires $99,875.00 in Stock

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Mathrani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of WeWork stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00.

WeWork Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WE opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. WeWork Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. WeWork’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WE. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WeWork during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in WeWork during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the second quarter worth $65,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

