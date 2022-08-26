Insider Buying: WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) CEO Acquires $99,875.00 in Stock

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WEGet Rating) CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Mathrani also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of WeWork stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00.

WeWork Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WE opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. WeWork Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

WeWork (NYSE:WEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. WeWork’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WE. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WeWork during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in WeWork during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the second quarter worth $65,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

