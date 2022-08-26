Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $111,331.80 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $111,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,674.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BPMC stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

