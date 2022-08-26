Insider Selling: Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Major Shareholder Sells 39,990 Shares of Stock

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 39,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $39,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,340,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $1,160.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 8,000 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $8,240.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 23,200 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 57,500 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 105,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,773. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc in May 2022.

