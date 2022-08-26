Insider Selling: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $134.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.