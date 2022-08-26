Insider Selling: Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Sells 35,100 Shares of Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 35,100 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $19,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,013 shares in the company, valued at $53,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eastside Distilling Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.49% of Eastside Distilling worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

