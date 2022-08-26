Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $262,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $282,214.11.

On Monday, July 25th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $294,814.74.

On Monday, July 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $295,348.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $287,481.04.

On Monday, June 13th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $255,479.44.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 886,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

