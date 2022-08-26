Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Insider Sells 7,736 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLA Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $17.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.18. 1,599,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.47. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 10.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

