Insider Selling: Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Insider Sells $72,668.18 in Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Laredo Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 3.53. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53.
Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Laredo Petroleum
Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
