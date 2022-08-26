Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells $27,399.68 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $24.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ON24 by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in ON24 by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ON24 by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 124,357 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON24 by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 570,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 186,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

