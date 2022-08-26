Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells $720,000.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Synopsys Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $363.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.89.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
