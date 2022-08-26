Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells $720,000.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $363.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

