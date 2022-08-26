Insider Selling: The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Insider Sells $46,747.58 in Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,104,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 92,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

