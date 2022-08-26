Insider Selling: The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Insider Sells $46,747.58 in Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.