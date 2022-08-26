Insider Selling: Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Major Shareholder Sells 22,757 Shares of Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 22,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $53,023.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,476,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,081,216.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vaxxinity Stock Performance

NASDAQ VAXX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

Institutional Trading of Vaxxinity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAXX. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the second quarter worth $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the second quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

