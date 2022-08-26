Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $374-382 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.79 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IART. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

IART stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $48.68. 9,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,492. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 41.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 133,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

