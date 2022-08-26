Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW) Short Interest Down 63.6% in August

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Trading Down 13.2 %
INTEW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,038. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (INTEW)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.