Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW) Short Interest Down 63.6% in August

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Trading Down 13.2 %

INTEW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,038. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.