Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 528,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,944 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $33.72. 1,401,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,492,716. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

