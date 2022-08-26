InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.33

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.33 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,109 shares of company stock valued at $246,746. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in InterDigital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 789,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More

